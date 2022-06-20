UrduPoint.com

Tehsil Nazims Of Dir Lower Sworn In

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Tehsil nazims of Dir Lower sworn in

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan on Monday administered oath to the newly elected Tehsil Nazims of the district here at his office.

An official of district administration said that the deputy commissioner administered oath to Tehsil Nazim Adinzai, Sayyed Feroz Shah, Tehsil Nazim Timergara, Mufti Irfan Uddin, Tehsil Nazim Khal, Akhunzada Ashfaq ur Raheem, Tehsil Nazim Munda, Inayat Ullah, Tehsil Nazim Samar Bagh, Saeed Ahmad Bacha, Tehsil Nazim Lal Qilla, Ashraf Salar and Tehsil Nazim Balambat, Asim Shoib.

The DC congratulated the newly elected public representatives and assured them of complete cooperation on part of the district government. He urged them to utilize all their energies for the well-being of their people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Jan Muhammad and representatives from the Election Commission and the Local Government were also present on the occasion.

