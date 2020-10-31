Tehsil Officer arrested for causing loss of Rs 1.5mln to state exchequer

An anti-corruption raiding team under the supervision of Director Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi Kanwal Batool arrested Tehsil Officer Infrastructure and Services Department Nadeem Feroze following the special instruction f Director General Anti-corruption Punjab

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :An anti-corruption raiding team under the supervision of Director Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi Kanwal Batool arrested Tehsil Officer Infrastructure and Services Department Nadeem Feroze following the special instruction f Director General Anti-corruption Punjab.

Accused Nadeem Feroze along with Sub Engineer Riaz Ahmed and Contractor Intisar Ahmed caused more than Rs 1.

5 million loss to national exchequer. Sub Engineer Riaz and Contractor Intisar are also being raided for arrest. In this regard, DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees said that the accused caused a loss of more than Rs 1.5 million to the state exchequer under the development scheme.

The accused committed corruption in the construction and repair of road and drain in Bilal Town Jhelum. All the accused will be arrested and every penny of the looted money will be recovered.