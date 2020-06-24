UrduPoint.com
Tehsil Officers Visit Bus Terminals, Check SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:22 PM

Tehsil Officer Regulation Mazhar Muzaffar on Wednesday visited the general bus stand along with Assistant Tehsil Officer Regulations Ayesha Tahira and staff on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah for ensuring implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Tehsil Officer Regulation Mazhar Muzaffar on Wednesday visited the general bus stand along with Assistant Tehsil Officer Regulations Ayesha Tahira and staff on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah for ensuring implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus.

During their visit, they check the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government and those did not comply with have been charged with heavy fine on the spot in order to ensure safety to the general public.

They also issued instructions to the passengers and drivers on implementation of SOPs. They also sealed hotels and cafeteria at the bus stands for violating SOPs. The Citizens are requested to cooperate with the district administration in ensuring implementation of SOPs to prevent corona virus.

Pakistan

