Tehsil Price control committee constituted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A Tehsil price Control Committee has been constituted for monitoring the prices of essential items, here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (City) will be chairman while SP, Deputy Director Industries, Assistant Director (agriculture) extension, Assistant Director (A & M), Information Officer, Assistant Director food, Assistant District Officer Livestock, CO Metropolitan, Secretary Market Committee, Tehsildar City, all revenue officer will be member of the committee.

Sajjad Hussain Dogar, Muhammad Tayyab Sharif, Mian Farukh Nazir, Faqeer Muhammad, Muhammad Rafique, Ameer Hamza, Mian Kashif Mahmood, Abdul Latif and Rao Nisar Ahmed are among the non-official members of the committee.