UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehsil Price Control Committee Constituted

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:08 PM

Tehsil Price control committee constituted

A Tehsil Price Control Committee has been constituted for monitoring the prices of essential items, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A Tehsil price Control Committee has been constituted for monitoring the prices of essential items, here on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner (City) will be chairman while SP, Deputy Director Industries, Assistant Director (agriculture) extension, Assistant Director (A & M), Information Officer, Assistant Director food, Assistant District Officer Livestock, CO Metropolitan, Secretary Market Committee, Tehsildar City, all revenue officer will be member of the committee.

Sajjad Hussain Dogar, Muhammad Tayyab Sharif, Mian Farukh Nazir, Faqeer Muhammad, Muhammad Rafique, Ameer Hamza, Mian Kashif Mahmood, Abdul Latif and Rao Nisar Ahmed are among the non-official members of the committee.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price Market All

Recent Stories

&#039;Box of Hope&#039; offers free meals to labou ..

10 minutes ago

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19: PBM distributes cheques among deserving ..

1 minute ago

CSTO Chief Military Doctors Discuss Approach to CO ..

1 minute ago

EU Trade Ministers Endorse Robust Scrutiny of Fore ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.