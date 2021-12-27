UrduPoint.com

Tehsildar Arrested Over Charges Of Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:28 PM

Tehsildar arrested over charges of corruption

Anti Corruption Establiahment (ACE) arrested Tehsildar from Bahawalpur over charges of corruption during his posting in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establiahment (ACE) arrested Tehsildar from Bahawalpur over charges of corruption during his posting in district Muzaffargarh.

Taking action on the application of a woman namely Farida Zaheer alleging Tehsildar Aftab Karim for corruption.

Director Anti Corruption Dera Ghazi Khan Division Shahid Mahboob, directed ACE Muzaffargarh circle to investigate the matter.

The ACE registered the case no 10/21 under section 161, 471, 467, 468, 420 TP and 5.2.47 PCA against him after he proved guilty after the investigations.

The ACE team raided Bahawalpur and arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Circle Muzaffargarh Women From

Recent Stories

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

22 seconds ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

15 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

16 minutes ago
 New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

1 hour ago
 Japan to Auction Oil From National Reserves for Fi ..

Japan to Auction Oil From National Reserves for First Time in February - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.