Tehsildar Dasu distributes masks among people

KOHISTAN UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) ::Tehsildar Dasu, Upper Kohistan Yar Mohammad Khan Wednesday visited Kamila bazaar and Gadi Adika and distributed face masks, gloves and sanitizers among the people.

He informed the people traveling in public transport about the government orders and guidelines in detail regarding how to contain coronavirus spread.

The people appreciated the move and assured him of following the orders of the government.