(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Department arrested an assistant of Sillanwali's tehsildar accepting Rs 50,000 bribe on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Anti-Corruption Assistant Director Tasawwur Bosal, with Magistrate Waqas Hashmi present at the scene.

According to details, the accused, Habibullah, was involved in a land distribution case and had already taken Rs 50,000 in bribe from the complainant, Muhammad Imran. Frustrated by continuous blackmail, Imran reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Department in Sargodha.

A sting operation was arranged, during which Habibullah was caught red-handed while receiving another Rs 50,000 in bribe money.

The anti-corruption team recovered the full amount on the spot. The arrested accused was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Police Station in Sargodha, where an FIR was registered against him. The authorities have also initiated an investigation against the Tehsildar Sillanwali, who is suspected to be involved in the case.