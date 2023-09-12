Tehsildars tasked to recover dues from LESCO defaulters

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is all set to recover outstanding dues, which run into billions of rupees, from big defaulters in all its circles and Tehsildars have been entrusted the recovery task in their respective areas of jurisdiction, while collaborating with the designated senior officers of LESCO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is all set to recover outstanding dues, which run into billions of rupees, from big defaulters in all its circles and Tehsildars have been entrusted the recovery task in their respective areas of jurisdiction, while collaborating with the designated senior officers of LESCO.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that in this regard, Lahore Division's Commissioner also issued a notification assigning additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Top 100 defaulters in each circle owed total outstanding dues of Rs 4.545 billion to LESCO, he added.

As per Commissioner Office notification, Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia has been given the additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery for Northern Circle, and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun for Eastern Circle Lahore, while they would be assisted by LESCO Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal. Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi would be responsible for recovery from LESCO defaulters in Central Circle Lahore and Southern Circle respectively, and they would be assisted by LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Mohammad Anwar Watto.

Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed would be responsible for Nankana Circle and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar for Sheikhupura Circle, and they would be assisted by LESCO Manager (Technical) Engineer Mohammad Farooq. Similarly, Deputy Tehsildar Kasur Mirza Zahid Baig has been given additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery of Kasur and Okara Circles, and LESCO Manager (E&S) PMU Engineer Abbas Ali will assist him.

Sharing details of 100 top defaulters in each circle, the spokesman mentioned that LESCO has to recover a total of Rs 1.885 billion dues from top 100 defaulters in Eastern Circle, Rs 1.089 billion in Sheikhupura Circle, Rs 667.966 million in Northern Circle, Rs 155.373 million in Central Circle, Rs 240.970 million in Southern Circle, Rs 164.117 million in Okara Circle, Rs 324.417 million in Kasur Circle, and Rs 17.745 million in Nankana Circle.

Meanwhile, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid expressed the resolve, "In addition to a vigorous campaign against electricity pilferers, we are also tightening noose around big defaulters. All possible measures are being taken to ensure 100 percent recovery from the defaulter."