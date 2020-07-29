TeK to launch mobile digital Kashmir campaign on Aug 4

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 29 (APP):Tehreek-e-Kashmir (Tek), UK, will be launching a mobile digital Kashmir campaign through a Digital Display Van passing through different cities of United Kingdom (UK) on August 4, aimed at to expose the brutal face of India and to draw world attention towards the rising human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), organizer officially announced.

Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and rest of the world had already announced to observe black day on August 05 to mark the same day of last year (2019) "Youm-e-Istehsal '' with world wide protests and severe indignation of the Indian nefarious action of abrogating special status of the internationally-recognized disputed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir at gun point – absolutely against the aspirations and wishes of the people of IIOJK.

President TeK, Raja Fahim Kayani addressing a telephonic news conference in London said that TeK was all set to apprise the world about rising human rights violations in IIOJK for last 73 years in general and since the bleak day of August 05 last year when India abrogated the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied Jammu Kashmir State, said a message released to media here on Wednesday.

Kiyani further said that the digital Kashmir campaign vans will travel through localities of London city centre including Trafalgar Square, Birmingham besides other different cities of UK in order to apprise the local population of the Indian atrocities committed by the occupying Indian forces in IIOJK.

He said this was the worst time in history that the Kashmiri people were suffering the worst reign of state terrorism and violence since they were lying under a strict curfew.

Kiyani further said that the internet like facilities of this modern IT regime have become a dream for the occupied Jammu Kashmir population as all sorts of required IT facilities had been disconnected to keep the plight of innocent kashmiris in the turbulent held valley hidden from the world, he added.

He said the human rights violations in the occupied state were getting worsened with the passage of time besides tarnishing of the Kashmiris centuries old identity and cultural heritage which were being tried to be snatched from them through the forced removal of article 370 & 35A from August 05 last year.

Fahim Kayani appealed to all Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community resident abroad to ensure their enthusiastic participation in the scheduled "Youm-e-Istehsal" protests in every major city to reiterate their full support to Kashmiris struggling for their liberation.