UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TeK UK Plans Anti-Modi Protest For 47th G-7 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:51 PM

TeK UK plans anti-Modi protest for 47th G-7 Summit

Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) has decided to hold a three-day sit-in protest and national demonstration on the occasion of 47th G-7 Summit 2021, being hosted by the British government in Cornwall from June 11 to 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) has decided to hold a three-day sit-in protest and national demonstration on the occasion of 47th G-7 Summit 2021, being hosted by the British government in Cornwall from June 11 to 13.

The sit-in and demonstration, aimed at recording peaceful protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation to the summit, would be held under the umbrella of 'United Front Against Modi'.

The decision to this effect was taken by the TeK UK's Executive Committee after consulting with prominent leadership of Pakistani, Kashmiri, Bangladeshi, Sikh and Indian minorities, as well as, Palestinian and Socialist organizations.

In a news release, Tek UK President Fahim Kayani reiterated that Modi's attendance at G7 summit 2021 would give him an international profile that he did not deserve due to his complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, genocide, demographic chance and settler colonialism.

"His participation will make Britain complicit in his war against the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as minorities in India," he added.

Kayani said in the past, Modi was denied entry to the United States of America, the United Kingdom and some European states for his involvement in the riots of Gujrat that occurred in 2002 and left over a thousand dead.

Among the dead were at least three British citizens.

"We must knock on all possible doors to form a strong coalition to lobby against Modi's regime and reign of terror at the International level. Our Palestinian brothers and sisters agree that Modi and the BJP are enemies of Palestine as well due to their partnership with Israel. It is unacceptable that the G7, and the UK in particular, would invite those nations that have abysmal human rights records and not be held to account," the TeK president remarked.

He said the United Front against Modi would adopt a joint strategy for various sectors including media, Parliamentary lobbying, pressure on local councils and regular demonstrations.

In addition to weekly lobby meet ups with parliamentary and council committees, he said general follow up meetings would be held twice a month to advance the campaign which was meant to expose Indian atrocities in illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged all political, religious and community groups to make this anti-Modi campaign successful by passing resolutions in the councils , the UK Parliament and participating in its demonstrations in the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Dead Prime Minister Protest Riots Israel Palestine Parliament Narendra Modi Cornwall Jammu Gujrat United Kingdom United States June Media All From Government

Recent Stories

CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar pays surprise visit ..

2 minutes ago

Three POs held in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

UK PM condemns new unrest in English city of Brist ..

3 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh vow to keep raising voice for p ..

3 minutes ago

Over 90 Killed in Myanmar Protests on Saturday - R ..

4 minutes ago

‘I introduced the term of “Selected” and kno ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.