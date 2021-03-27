TeK UK plans anti-Modi protest for 47th G-7 Summit

Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) has decided to hold a three-day sit-in protest and national demonstration on the occasion of 47th G-7 Summit 2021, being hosted by the British government in Cornwall from June 11 to 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) has decided to hold a three-day sit-in protest and national demonstration on the occasion of 47th G-7 Summit 2021, being hosted by the British government in Cornwall from June 11 to 13.

The sit-in and demonstration, aimed at recording peaceful protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation to the summit, would be held under the umbrella of 'United Front Against Modi'.

The decision to this effect was taken by the TeK UK's Executive Committee after consulting with prominent leadership of Pakistani, Kashmiri, Bangladeshi, Sikh and Indian minorities, as well as, Palestinian and Socialist organizations.

In a news release, Tek UK President Fahim Kayani reiterated that Modi's attendance at G7 summit 2021 would give him an international profile that he did not deserve due to his complicity in war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, genocide, demographic chance and settler colonialism.

"His participation will make Britain complicit in his war against the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as minorities in India," he added.

Kayani said in the past, Modi was denied entry to the United States of America, the United Kingdom and some European states for his involvement in the riots of Gujrat that occurred in 2002 and left over a thousand dead.

Among the dead were at least three British citizens.

"We must knock on all possible doors to form a strong coalition to lobby against Modi's regime and reign of terror at the International level. Our Palestinian brothers and sisters agree that Modi and the BJP are enemies of Palestine as well due to their partnership with Israel. It is unacceptable that the G7, and the UK in particular, would invite those nations that have abysmal human rights records and not be held to account," the TeK president remarked.

He said the United Front against Modi would adopt a joint strategy for various sectors including media, Parliamentary lobbying, pressure on local councils and regular demonstrations.

In addition to weekly lobby meet ups with parliamentary and council committees, he said general follow up meetings would be held twice a month to advance the campaign which was meant to expose Indian atrocities in illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged all political, religious and community groups to make this anti-Modi campaign successful by passing resolutions in the councils , the UK Parliament and participating in its demonstrations in the United Kingdom.