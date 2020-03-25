Tele-Health service -an effective source to provide treatment facilities to marginilized sections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Telehealth services can prove as an effective medium to provide treatment facilities to the marginalized sections of the society even in remote areas of the country through use of Information and Communication Technology (ICTs).

Project Manager Telehealth, COMSATS internet Services, Dr Nadia Rasheed said this in an interview with APP.

Dr Nadia said that COMSATS through its Telehealth services has provided treatment facilities to over 50,000 patients so far including 80 percent of women belonged to the resource constraints communities.

She said that Tele-Health was a mode of delivering healthcare facilities of medical consultation, diagnosis and treatment to patients using Information Technologies (ICTs).

COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) is a pioneer of Tele-Health in Pakistan and has established a network of rural Tele-health clinics in Islamabad, Swabi, Quetta, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Gwadar, Khairpur, Musakhail and Rawalpindi to provide healthcare facilities to the marginalized segments of the society.

She said that the paramedics at the connected tele-health clinics assist the medical specialist at CIS Tele-health resource centre through video conferencing to carry out interactive history followed by complete check up using digital diagnostic tools such as digital stethoscope, vital signs monitor, examination camera, ultrasound probe, ECG glove etc. She said that patient data collected during initial checkup by the paramedic staff can be viewed simultaneously by the doctor at CIS Telehealth center in Islamabad.

She continued that the doctor then provides medical consultation to the patient and transmits prescription to the remote end, a print out of which is given to the patient by paramedic staff.

The computerized database of patients and their medical history is maintained at the well equipped center.

The patients who require further examination and treatment are at times also referred to nearby hospitals with transfer of their data to the referred hospital for guidance.

Dr Nadia Rasheed said this service was especially beneficial for resource constraint marginalized communities and populations living in far-flung areas from large metropolitan in terms of cost-effectiveness, time saving and instant accessibility.

Through this facility, she said, the patients at basic health units can get medical opinion from doctors at secondary or tertiary healthcare units. Tele-Health service has four distinct technical modalities which include live video conferencing, store and forward transmission of patient data and monitoring of patient remotely.

Dr Nadia said the service was initiated mainly to provide specialist healthcare to under privileged areas through referring patients to nearest hospitals for further treatment if necessary, guiding patients about preventive healthcare and nutritional information for a healthy lifestyle, maintain digitalized database of patients and their medical history to enable doctor to interact with patients in real- time for further visits.

The reports of patient statistics of these areas are maintained to see prevailing diseases and foresee further probability of infections or diseases.

Dr Nadia was of the view that it imperative to develop long term tele-health strategic plans, provide necessary telecommunications infrastructure and establish necessary linkages, sharing experiences and exchange ideas.

CIS' parent body COMSATS is an inter-Governmental organization, focused on socioeconomic uplift of the third world through meaningful applications of science and technology.