Tele medecine centre supports health workers of remote areas in COVID- 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Tele medecine centres had supported the Health workers located in remote areas throughout the country without having to travel in COVID- 19, the Director General ( DG) Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad said here on Thursday.

Talking to APP,he said that patients and health workers could obtain free, real-time audio and video consults, physician volunteers through Website.

He added that Telecenter website would provide doctor 24/ 7 online to connect network of volunteer physicians with doctors and nurses in medically unserved areas.

The website would provide consumer-friendly technology to monitor and track their health problems.

The government opened TeleMedicine Centres all over the country to enable citizens to consult doctors online without leaving their homes, he added.