Tele-medicine clinics proving highly successful, says Lady Reading Hospital Dean

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Dean, Lady Reading Hospital (LRH), Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Prof Abdul Latif Khan has said that telemedicine clinics launched by the management of the hospital has remained highly successful as the hospital has received more than 3000 calls for both inside the country and abroad.

Talking to a group of journalists here Wednesday, he said that telemedicine clinic is a tele-link or satellite link for patients from other areas than Peshawar linked to specialists in LRH-MTI. The initiative is a risk free practice, without any travel and financial burden and risk of exposure to corona.

Beside, receiving calls from all major cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these clinics have also calls from Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Malaysia, Afghanistan, China and other countries.

The clinic during the month of April has received 1696 calls with daily average 65 daily calls followed by 672 calls in May and 758 calls in June respectively. The highest number of patients 13% each were related to medical/gastro and infectious disease followed by rehumatalogy, skin and ENT.

The second crucial initiative taken by the management of the hospital is the establishment of live satellite link (tele-link) between the families of corona patients to prevent the spread of the disease in the community. Under this arrangement, families are being prevented from close contact with the patient.

The step, he said has reduced anxiety and uncertainty amongst families and also brought significant reduction in the violence against health workers.

Similarly, under the fourth initiative, the hospital has also initiated counseling the family of the patient to keep them update about the condition of the patient. A team comprises of doctors, nurses, psychologists and volunteers sit with the family of patients and addressed their concerns. The initiative would be further expanded in near future.

The hospital has also established computerized data collection system on the Health Management information System (HMIS). Under this system, the hospital is storing and maintaining patients; records for indefinite periods. The close monitoring by management and faculty in corona crisis, has resulted in marked improvement in computerized data collection.

A Corona Triage Centre has also been established at LRH-MTI, wherein a patient is assessed upon arrival to determine the urgency and the type of the problem and to designate appropriate healthcare resources to care for the identified problem.

The step has resulted in great success in treatment of patients in the emergency department (ED) and helped divert 80% patients away from the Out-Door-Patients (OPD) and ED.

Under Live Satellite Conferences, the hospital remained in contact with major corona centres in the United States that has streamlined the ICU services and patient care and daily satellite ward rounds are carried out between intensivists in US and LRH-MTI.

Similar Live Satellite Conference were also being held with Yuhan Corona Centre in China to share the experience of corona care between the two countries and also help develop cordial relations between the health workers of both countries.

The hospital has also introduced Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) System to administer ventilator support without using an invasive artificial airway (endotracheal tube or tracheostomy tube) to provide breathing support administered through a face mask, nasal mask, or a helmet and air, usually with added oxygen, is given through the mask under positive pressure.

The amount of pressure is alternated depending on whether someone is breathing in or out. The step has transformed the care of the corona patients.

The management of the hospital has also re-organized the intensive care facilities, provided personal protective equipments (PPEs) and conducted short, intense courses for junior doctors to build their confidence for the treatment of corona patients.

Similarly, he said that the intense training of health care providers has also been proved highly successful. The aim of the initiative was to remove the fears associated with looking after corona patients.

Under this initiative, awareness sessions were arranged for doctors, nurses, paramedics, support staff and even police department at quarantine building. Psychological sessions were also conducted for nursing staff before starting Covid-19 outbreak particular duties.

Regarding the future expansion of the hospital bed capacity, Professor Dr. Abdul Latif said that the total bed capacity of the hospital is 1800 and currently 200 beds are sanctioned or Covid patients while in future it would be increased to 535 with 29.7% ICU beds.

Out of the total 200 beds for Covid 154 are HDU beds and 44 ICU beds while in future the capacity of beds for Covid patients would be increased to 557 with 330 HDU and 206 ICU beds respectively.