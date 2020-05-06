Tele-Medicine Services launched in Peshawar

Tele-Medicine Services have been launched in the city under the supervision of district administration and now any person can talk to doctor online with his physician, said a news release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Tele-Medicine Services have been launched in the city under the supervision of district administration and now any person can talk to doctor online with his physician, said a news release issued here Wednesday.

In this connection meeting was held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar in the chair. Beside, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Ishfaq Khan, officers of the health department also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detailed current coronavirus situation and health facilities available to the people in this regard. The meeting was told that Tele-Medicine Services in the provincial metropolis have launched under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) at District Command & Control Centre and now people can contact doctors through telephone numbers 0318-1939323, 0318-1939324, 0318-1939325 and 0318-1939322.

Expert doctors of the District Health Office would be available for the service of the people on these telephone numbers.

Similarly, anyone that had traveled abroad during last two weeks or have remained in contact with any such persons that had arrived from abroad had been asked to contact doctors on these numbers.

Furthermore, any information regarding corona or any other health related issue can also obtain online advice from doctors through these numbers.