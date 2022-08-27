Telecom companies to offer free-on net calls in flood affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Telecom Mobile Operators are providing free on-net voice calls to all their subscribers in flood victim areas with Zero and Nil balance.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, there will be no call setup charges applicable on call connection and customers having no balance will be able to make on-net calls, Radio Pakistan/ private channels reported.

PTA is continuously monitoring the communication channels in the affected areas, ensuring connectivity and providing updates, where necessary.

All mobile network operators have also been directed to update the National Disaster Management Authority regarding the received donations.