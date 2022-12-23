UrduPoint.com

Telecom Industry Starts Issuing SIMs Through MBVS

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Telecom industry starts issuing SIMs through MBVS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Telecom industry has started issuing SIMs through an enhanced version of the Biometric Verification System (BVS) called Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS).

In this regard, a contract between NADRA and Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) was signed at the PTA headquarters, said a news release on Friday.

The BVS devices available at sale channels have been upgraded to meet the requirements of the new system through NADRA and CMOs. The new system requires impressions of multiple fingers for authentication and applicant antecedents while issuing new or duplicate SIM.

Moreover, the control for the choice of fingers for verification purposes has been shifted from the seller representative to the system which asks for two different fingers' impressions randomly. The implementation of a new system will make the illegal use of fake fingerprints impossible.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chairman PTA, Maj. General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), Chairman NADRA, Muhammad Tariq Malik; Member (Compliance & Enforcement) PTA Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar; Additional Director General FIA and representatives from CMOs.

Chairman PTA, while lauding the untiring efforts of CMOs and NADRA in the upgradation of MBVS, said that the new system will be a catalyst in controlling the sales of SIMs issued illegally.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman NADRA said that MBVS has the immense potential to keep fraudsters and scammers away. He said MBVS is a smart solution that uses an indigenous smart algorithm where a choice of a finger is proposed by the system rather than prefixed finger positions.

"The MBVS will not only eliminate silicon-based fingerprints used for the issuance of mobile phone SIMs but also will hamper the attempts to purchase illegal SIMs. The new MBVS system will combat fake SIM issuance, and ID fraud, protect privacy and strengthen the national security of Pakistan'', he added.

MBVS has been made possible due to the strenuous and continued efforts of the teams from PTA, NADRA and CMOs.

It is pertinent to mention that BVS was implemented in 2014 to offer secure online biometric verification for each SIM-related transaction as well as assign a Unique Sale ID and logging of each transaction so that the person responsible for misuse is identifiable.

However, to further enhance the system and counter problems regarding SIMs issued using illegal means, MBVS has been introduced.

The new verification system will be helpful towards eliminating the use of SIMs attained through illegal ways in fraudulent financial transactions and other criminal activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Sale Federal Investigation Agency Criminals From Industry

Recent Stories

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region R ..

The New Administrative Center Of The Ahal Region Received The Status Of A City A ..

1 hour ago
 PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tou ..

PCB announces commentary panel for New Zealand tour

1 hour ago
 vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan ..

Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 Now Available in Pakistan — Showcasing Advancements fo ..

2 hours ago
 Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money launder ..

Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

LHC reinstates Ch Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden ..

Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.