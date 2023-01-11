UrduPoint.com

Telecom Revenues Rise To Rs. 694 Bln In 2022-23: PTA

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Telecom revenues rise to Rs. 694 bln in 2022-23: PTA

The telecom sector's outstanding progress has resulted in a record-high revenue of Rs. 694 billion generated in the Financial Year 2021-2022 said the annual report of PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ):The telecom sector's outstanding progress has resulted in a record-high revenue of Rs. 694 billion generated in the Financial Year 2021-2022 said the annual report of PTA.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Annual Report 2022 released here, said that the telecom, sector attracted an investment of US$ 2,073 million during the same period and contributed Rs. 325.2 billion to the national exchequer of which Rs. 222.7 billion were in the form of taxes and the remaining Rs. 102.5 billion were proceeds from Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) auction and license renewals.

The report highlights encouraging telecom statistics and expanding usage of telecom services across Pakistan due to a progressive and enabling regulatory environment despite a challenging year marked by rising inflationary pressures and profitability concerns.

Pakistan has over 197 million telecom subscribers (fixed and mobile), with teledensity touching 90%.

Moreover, biometrically verified SIMs/subscribers increased to 194 million, whereas, broadband subscriptions grew to 124 million with 56% penetration and annual mobile data usage touching 8,970 petabytes (6.8 GB per subscriber, per month), showing annual growth of 31%.

Furthermore, Pakistan has leapt to an 'Advanced' level of 5th Generation (G5) regulator in the International Telecommunication Union's 2022 regulators' ranking. The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has rated Pakistan as an 'emerging' telecom market�a recognition that owes itself to multiple interventions. PTA also introduced Short-Range Devices (SRDs) and IoT Framework under which licenses for the provision of IoT (Low Power Wide Area Network�LPWAN) services have been awarded.

A massive spectrum rationalization exercise was carried out during the year under review, leading to improved spectrum efficiency that has positively impacted consumer experience.

First time in the country's history, the import volume of mobile handsets registered a decline as most of the local demand was met through indigenously manufactured products, reflecting a huge shift in consumer behaviour.

Pakistan manufactured a whopping 41.35 million mobile handsets (including 17.3 million smartphones) during January 2021 to September 2022, resulting in the creation of thousands of skilled jobs and local manufacturing of international brands such as Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, Oppo,Vivo, Techno and Infinix.

The Annual Report also revealed that International Social Media (SM) platforms such as Bigo, Snack Video, and Mico were registered by PTA under the prevailing legal framework.

PTA also launched the country's largest 'Digital Gender Inclusion Initiative,' whereby the first 'Gender Mainstreaming in ICTs' strategy is being developed. These measures are in addition to efforts aimed at increasing telecom accessibility, availability, and affordability through telecom operators.

According to the report, PTA is focusing on national telecom equipment standards, outside plant code, in-building cabling standards, and the use of the utility infrastructure to save costs. The regulator also believes that active infrastructure and spectrum sharing needed to be implemented to help pave way for the introduction of new technologies and facilitate the 5G launch.

Moving forward, PTA will continue to provide an enabling environment for the availability of high-quality telecom services and infrastructure across the country in a bid to bridge the digital divide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Social Media Progress Same 5G January September Oppo Samsung From Nokia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resigna ..

Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation

12 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

12 minutes ago
 Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner N ..

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

13 minutes ago
 2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.