Telecom sector contributes Rs 173.22 bln to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The telecom sector contributed Rs 173.22 billion to national exchequer in terms of taxes, regulatory fees, initial and annual license fees, activation tax, and other charges during the first two-quarters of the Financial Year 2020.

According the Economic Survey 2019-20 unveiled by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at a news conference, Telecom sector has emerged as one of the vibrant sectors of Pakistan economy, generating increased revenues, investment, and contributions to the national exchequer.

According to survey, from July 2015 to February 2020, the telecom sector has attracted over $ 1.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment inflows, whereas a total of $ 8.5 billion has been invested by telecom players in Pakistan since 2002.

Commercial launch of 3g and 4g services has opened new opportunities for revenue generation for mobile operators and has enabled the development of new applications and database services.

Annual revenues from the telecom sector have reached an estimated Rs 553.8 billion during FY2019, up from Rs 440 billion last year, registering an annual growth ofpercent. Revenues from the telecom sector have reached an estimated Rs 276.5 billion in the first two quarter of FY2020The survey said, to date, 7,230 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) has been laid, and 1,234 THQs and towns have been provided with the connectivity. In the current fiscal year, USF has planned to launch its FATA Package-2 targeting OFC connectivity to 40 THQs and towns with the help of 837 km of OFC in the agencies of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar and Kohat.