UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telecom Sector Contributes Rs 173.22 Bln To National Exchequer

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:08 PM

Telecom sector contributes Rs 173.22 bln to national exchequer

The telecom sector contributed Rs 173.22 billion to national exchequer in terms of taxes, regulatory fees, initial and annual license fees, activation tax, and other charges during the first two-quarters of the Financial Year 2020.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The telecom sector contributed Rs 173.22 billion to national exchequer in terms of taxes, regulatory fees, initial and annual license fees, activation tax, and other charges during the first two-quarters of the Financial Year 2020.

According the Economic Survey 2019-20 unveiled by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at a news conference, Telecom sector has emerged as one of the vibrant sectors of Pakistan economy, generating increased revenues, investment, and contributions to the national exchequer.

According to survey, from July 2015 to February 2020, the telecom sector has attracted over $ 1.5 billion Foreign Direct Investment inflows, whereas a total of $ 8.5 billion has been invested by telecom players in Pakistan since 2002.

Commercial launch of 3g and 4g services has opened new opportunities for revenue generation for mobile operators and has enabled the development of new applications and database services.

Annual revenues from the telecom sector have reached an estimated Rs 553.8 billion during FY2019, up from Rs 440 billion last year, registering an annual growth ofpercent. Revenues from the telecom sector have reached an estimated Rs 276.5 billion in the first two quarter of FY2020The survey said, to date, 7,230 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) has been laid, and 1,234 THQs and towns have been provided with the connectivity. In the current fiscal year, USF has planned to launch its FATA Package-2 targeting OFC connectivity to 40 THQs and towns with the help of 837 km of OFC in the agencies of Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar and Kohat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister FATA Mobile Kohat 3G 4G February July 2015 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

10 minutes ago

Gross value addition of livestock grew to Rs1,446 ..

55 seconds ago

AJK registers 46 new COVID-19 positive cases: Tal ..

56 seconds ago

Rs 7,000 fine imposed on profiteers

59 seconds ago

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

39 minutes ago

Australia's Morrison Blames BLM Rallies for Preven ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.