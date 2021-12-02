Telecom sector contributes Rs 218.8 bln to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The country's telecom sector has contributed over Rs 218.8 billion to the national exchequer during the last financial year," a senior official of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said.

The total revenue of the telecom sector during 2020-21 recorded at about Rs 630 billion, he told.

The number of 3g and 4g service users in Pakistan has significantly increased and reached 106 million by end of October 2021. At present, Pakistan has around 187 million mobile phone users.

The number of broadband subscribers has reached 109 million in October while the broadband penetration was recorded at 49.53 percent.

He said that data usage reached 6855 PB (PetaByte) in 2020-21, adding the Complaint Management System of PTA, launched in 2021 and upgraded in 2020, was used for the facilitation of telecom consumers for lodging complaints, processing, and redressal of consumers' grievances.

From November 2018 to September 2021, a total of 480,865 complaints were received and 238,656 resolved promptly, he added.