Telecom sector shown robust growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, in a Budget speech, said Telecommunication sector has shown robust growth over period of time to reap reasonable revenue.

Federal excise on mobile phone calls exceeding 3 minutes internet data usage and SMS messages is being proposed, this will result into mild taxation of a broad spectrum of population.