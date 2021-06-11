UrduPoint.com
Telecom Sector Shown Robust Growth: Tarin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:14 PM

Telecom sector shown robust growth: Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, in a Budget speech, saidTelecommunication sector has shown robust growth over period of time to reap reasonable revenue

Federal excise on mobile phone calls exceeding 3 minutes internet data usage and SMS messages is being proposed, this will result into mild taxation of a broad spectrum of population.

Federal excise on mobile phone calls exceeding 3 minutes internet data usage and SMS messages is being proposed, this will result into mild taxation of a broad spectrum of population.

