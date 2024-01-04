Open Menu

Telecom Tribunal To Handle Telecom Sector Disputes, Cases: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Telecom Tribunal to handle telecom sector disputes, cases: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif has said that telecom sector disputes and cases will now be handled by a specialised Telecom Tribunal, instead of High Courts.

Dr. Saif while sharing the information on his official social media account, said that the move was aimed at expediting the resolution of legal issues and facilitating rapid progress in the telecom sector.

The Telecom Tribunal, according to the minister, will consist of technical experts who will be responsible for deciding all appeals filed by aggrieved parties comprehensively and swiftly.

The establishment of this tribunal is expected to alleviate the burden on High Courts concerning the adjudication of technical matters related to the telecom sector.

The minister believes that this specialized approach will lead to faster and more efficient resolution of disputes, contributing to the overall advancement of the telecom industry.

