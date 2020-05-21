Telehealth Portal to provide provide free medical consultation at homes: Dr. M. Salman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Medical Specialist Dr. M. Salman said on Thursday that Telehealth Portal would provide free medical consultation platform to the people at their homes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people would get the services of the qualified medical professionals and experienced doctors through Telehealth Portal and discussed their health related issue without attending the hospitals.

Replying to a question , he said it is highly beneficial because it would save traveling cost and doctor's fee. It would also minimize the load on the hospitals and save the people from getting infected, he added.

To another qurey, he said experts and experienced doctors would be available at doorsteps of the people. It is very helpful and it must be continued in future as well, he added.