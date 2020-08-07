UrduPoint.com
Telemarathon App Being Launched To Promote Kashmir Cause Globally

The Ministry for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan will launch a telemarthon application to promote Kashmir cause globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan will launch a telemarthon application to promote Kashmir cause globally.

The decision to this effect was taken on Friday during a meeting chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

The launch of 'Run for Kashmir' application is expected to be launched by mid-August, said a news release issued here.

The initiative was meant to express solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris internationally through use of modern technologies, the minister said.

He also hinted at inclusion of foreign missions, provincial governments, all political parties and sports boards in the telemarathon.

The minister informed the meeting that the application would be launched in divisional headquarters of all the provinces.

He said fascist policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi had been exposed globally due to persistent efforts of the present government.

The government would continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmiris.

Hailing the efforts of ministry, Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Afridi said the initiative would help to highlight the case of Kashmiris in more effective manner.

He suggested to ensure participation of people from different walks of life including all political parties to convey a strong message before the world over the issue of national interest.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousaf.

