Telemarathon app launched to sensitize world about Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A telemarathon application 'Run for Kashmir' launched here on Friday to create awareness among the international community about the sensitivity of Kashmir cause.

People from different walks of life run at sports complex to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) against Indian subjugation and atrocities.

The initiative was meant to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris internationally through use of modern technologies, said Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur while addressing at the launching ceremony.

The people in IIOJ&K were celebrating Pakistan Independence Day to continue the ongoing struggle to make entire state an invincible part of Pakistan, he said.

Kashmiri people would express their hatred against illegal occupation of their state by observing India's Independence Day on August 15 as Black Day, he added.

He paid tribute to the Kashmiris for showing resistance against 800,000 occupied forces and continuing their freedom struggle for a long time.

"The military siege, unprecedented curfew, torturing, kidnappings and killings have made the lives of innocent Kashmiris miserable," he said and reiterated Pakistan's firm resolve to continue moral, diplomatic and political support of the people of Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador for the people of Kashmir as he raised the issue at all the forums to draw world attention," Gandapur said.

He said as a result of the government efforts, the nations that earlier avoided to comment on the Kashmir issue, had started criticising India for human rights violations in the occupied valley.

"We have achieved a lot on the diplomatic front," he said and mentioned to the UN Security Council's (UNSC) meeting on Kashmir after 50 years. International human rights watchdogs had also started realizing the gravity of the Kashmir issue.

"But, this is not enough because India is ignoring their calls. The United Nations and the world community must take corrective measures to free Kashmiris from the Indian yoke," he remarked.

The minister said that the Modi-led Indian government, through its August 5, 2019 action of revoking articles 370 and article 35A of Indian Constitution, had blatantly violated international laws and the UNSC resolutions.

Kashmir, he said, was the jugular vein of Pakistan. The Kashmiris and Pakistanis were one nation and nobody could separate them from one another.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza were also present at the occasion.