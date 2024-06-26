Telemedicine Center Inaugurated At District Hospital Matiari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
The District and Sessions Judge Matiari Abdul Karim Ansari inaugurated the telemedicine center at district headquarters hospital Matiari which will not only save time but also enable online check-ups and treatment of patients in the hospital by expert doctors
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The District and Sessions Judge Matiari Abdul Karim Ansari inaugurated the telemedicine center at district headquarters hospital Matiari which will not only save time but also enable online check-ups and treatment of patients in the hospital by expert doctors.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, MS Dr. Abdul Salam Memon and others attended the inauguration.
On this occasion, deputy commissioner told the media that the telemedicine clinic will operate from 9 am to 3 pm, with timings based on expert doctors' schedules.
The facility will be publicized through media and installed at health centers to maximize its reach.
DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain and MS Dr. Abdul Salam Memon highlighted the benefits for poor patients who cannot afford treatment by expert doctors or access big cities. They expressed hope that the centre will bridge this gap and provide quality treatment facilities.
Recent Stories
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..
AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units
Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims
PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to July 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign54 seconds ago
-
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to royalty56 seconds ago
-
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari57 seconds ago
-
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in59 seconds ago
-
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away1 minute ago
-
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational institutions this year6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-based relationship6 minutes ago
-
Nooriabad Power Plant case adjourned without hearing6 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units41 seconds ago
-
Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims43 seconds ago
-
PMYP extends NYC membership deadline to July 1045 seconds ago