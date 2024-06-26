Open Menu

Telemedicine Center Inaugurated At District Hospital Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM

The District and Sessions Judge Matiari Abdul Karim Ansari inaugurated the telemedicine center at district headquarters hospital Matiari which will not only save time but also enable online check-ups and treatment of patients in the hospital by expert doctors

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, MS Dr. Abdul Salam Memon and others attended the inauguration.

On this occasion, deputy commissioner told the media that the telemedicine clinic will operate from 9 am to 3 pm, with timings based on expert doctors' schedules.

The facility will be publicized through media and installed at health centers to maximize its reach.

DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain and MS Dr. Abdul Salam Memon highlighted the benefits for poor patients who cannot afford treatment by expert doctors or access big cities. They expressed hope that the centre will bridge this gap and provide quality treatment facilities.

