Telemedicine Center Set Up At Holy Family Hospital To Combat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:03 PM

In order to combat the looming threat of COVID-19 , a 'Telemedicine Center' has been set up at Holy Family Hospital here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :In order to combat the looming threat of COVID-19 , a 'Telemedicine Center' has been set up at Holy Family Hospital here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Medical University, Dr Muhammd Umer while inaugurating the center said that the facilitation center was established to stop overcrowding of hospitals and to ensure the public safety .

The people can get free clinical services of consultation, diagnosis and e-prescription from medical experts round the clock through UAN no 0304-111-21-0, he informed.

The VC said that to setup such center helped out large number of the people rushed to hospitals along with their family members.

He said that the people advised to avoid crowded places and stay home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

"Maximum awareness and guidance was being ensured to those contacting telemedicine center," he added.

