Telemedicine clinic begins at Jinnah Sindh Medical University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Jinnah Sindh Medical University- JSMU's Institute of Family Medicine has started telemedicine clinic for minor medical problems during the lockdown.

Vice Chancellor Professor S.M.Tariq Rafi said that expert Family Medicine consultants would be available from 10 am to 2 pm on phone to help the people on their complaints related to colds and flu, sore throat, cough, fever, red eye and other problems in compliance with the government's social isolation measures, said a spokesperson on Monday.

Head of Family Medicine Professor Marie Andrades said that the online clinic would not treat medical emergencies.

People could call on PTCL number 021-99205185 171131-32 from 10 am to 2 pm, Monday through Saturday, she said.

The complaints suitable for telemedicine consultation may include allergies, colds and flu, sore throat, cough, fever, red eye, rashes, diarrhea/vomiting, digestive problems, joint pains/arthritis, backache, sprains and strains, urinary problems, insect bites, chronic diseases, diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, asthma/bronchitis, counseling, and health education.