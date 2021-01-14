UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telemedicine Helplines Helped Combat Coronavirus Successfully: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:28 PM

Telemedicine helplines helped combat coronavirus successfully: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the experiment of establishing telemedicine helplines during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province proved highly successful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the experiment of establishing telemedicine helplines during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the province proved highly successful.

Speaking at the inauguration of telemedicine helpline at Sahiwal Medical College (SMC) on Thursday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provision of health and educational facilities to masses.

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Laleka, PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Health Sciences (UVAS) Prof Dr Javed Akram and local PTI leaders were also present.

The governor said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had distributed Rs 177 billion among the poor families during Covid-19 pandemic without any discrimination.

Sarwar said vice-chancellors (VCs) of 15 universities were appointed purely on merit, adding that all VCs had been directed to make all appointments to the universities on merit. He said the government had strengthened education system in Punjab and was providing facilities as per international standards.

He said the Sehat Insaf Card (universal health card launched by the PTI government) was a historic project of the government through which the poor could spend more than Rs 7 lakh on medical treatment.

Responding to a question, the governor said that corruption had weakened the national institutions and destroyed national economy, adding that the corrupt politicians were enemies of the state and the PTI government would never compromise on merit and transparency.

"Performance of the national institutions suffered due to political interference and corruption in the past, but the incumbent government believed in merit and transparency," he responded to a question.

To another query, he said the government was committed to ridding Pakistan of the scourge of corruption and would ensure a system of punishment and reward.

About general elections, he said masses had given a five-year mandate to the PTI government and it was not intimidated by any sit-in or the long march threats by the opposition. "General elections will be held in 2023 and the opposition should wait for it, instead of indulging in politics of protest and anarchy," he responded.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also visited a Panahgah (shelter home) at the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital and met the PTI workers during a meeting at the Circuit House in Sahiwal.

Talking to the party workers, he said they were the greatest asset to the party, adding that they would be given their due status. He said all problems in their areas would be solved on priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Governor Poor Education Punjab Long March Sahiwal University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences All Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

16 minutes ago

UEFA plans for Euro and Champions League unchanged ..

12 minutes ago

Lahore High Court summons PEMRA chairman, others f ..

12 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Dismisses Reports About Postpone ..

12 minutes ago

France Condemns Deadly Attack on UN Mission in CAR ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.