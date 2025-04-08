Telemedicine to strength healthcare services: Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, met with Federal Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, to discuss avenues of cooperation in leveraging information technology to strengthen healthcare delivery across Pakistan.

During the meeting, both ministers interacted with detailed discussions on integrating IT solutions to improve healthcare access and efficiency.

Emphasizing the importance of technology-driven solutions, Minister Kamal stated, “Given Pakistan’s growing population and the limited availability of basic health infrastructure, telemedicine has become an essential solution.”

He highlighted that telemedicine is a vital tool in bringing healthcare services to people’s doorsteps, especially in underserved and remote areas.

“Through modern technology, patients can consult expert doctors from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Minister Kamal expressed concern over the burden on major hospitals, pointing out that 70% of patients visiting large hospitals should ideally be treated at Primary healthcare centers.

The absence of basic health units forces people to seek care at tertiary facilities, increasing patient load and stretching resources.

He stressed the urgent need for a universal medical record system in Pakistan. “We are introducing a ‘One Patient, One ID’ system, under which each patient will have a unique Medical Record (MR) number,” he announced.

“This initiative will enable healthcare providers across the country to access a patient’s medical history anytime, anywhere.”

Federal Minister for IT, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, affirmed her ministry’s full support in this effort. “The Ministry of IT is committed to facilitating the integration of digital technologies in healthcare to improve service delivery and accessibility,” she said.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to harness digital innovation to bridge healthcare gaps and ensure that no citizen is left behind when it comes to receiving quality medical care.