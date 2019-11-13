UrduPoint.com
Telemetry System Installs In KP To Monitor Water Flow In Rivers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 01:03 PM

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has installed telemetry system to monitor flow of water in five rivers and 2 water channels of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has installed telemetry system to monitor flow of water in five rivers and 2 water channels of the province.

Spokesman of the Department said on Wednesday that the new system will contribute in taking preemptive measures in case of flood emergency situation and people potentially at risk could be shifted to safer places in time.

The sensors of this telemetry system were initially installed at River Swat, River Kabul, River Panjkora, Munda Headwork and Kalpani and Budhani nullahs.

The spokesman further said the telemetry system will also help in extending advance information to offices concerned including deputy commissioners before development of any emergency situation.

The departments of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irrigation and district administrations would be linked with this automatic digital telemetry system, the spokesman informed.

This international standard automatic system costing Rs 60 million has imported from United State of America, the spokesman said and added that transfer of real time data to computerized system has been started through sensors.

Power to all sensors and control stations was being provided through solar system while these control stations have been linked through internet with all departments concerned.

The spokesman further told that departments concerned have started receiving information regarding flow of water in these rivers and nullahs through the newly installed system.

