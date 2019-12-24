Telemetry system to ensure fair distribution of water among provinces'

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that PM Imran Khan directed fair distribution of water and gas royalty to all provinces while telemetry system will be helpful for water management

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that PM Imran Khan directed fair distribution of water and gas royalty to all provinces while telemetry system will be helpful for water management.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said in her Twitter messages that the December 23's session of Council of Common Interests (CCI) made progress in the resolution of various issues left pending for decades.The special assistant praised consensus made on uniform education system with consultation in the CCI session.

She added that the participants of the session had been briefed over privatisation of Haveli Bahadur Shah and Balloki power plants besides making a decision of an eligible personality for the position of chief executive of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA).