ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Leading a new era of communication with yet another industry-first, Pakistan's leading telecom services provider, Telenor has enabled Fiber to the Tower (FTTT) on its network.

The initiative was aimed at enhancing customer experience and strengthening Telenor's network to achieve optimum readiness for emerging technologies, said a press release issued here on Friday.

As the hunger for data grows at an unprecedented pace both in terms of speed and volume, Telenor continues to deliver on its commitment to innovate and provide an unmatched customer experience.

The FTTT technology truly enables Telenor to be 5G ready while allowing for much higher bandwidth transport capability for every FTTT-powered site.

Ultimately, it was Telenor's customers who would benefit from this significant network enhancement. FTTT would allow for a much faster and smoother internet experience, lag-free online gaming for games such as PUBG and Fortnite, improved voice and video calls over IP applications such as Skype and WhatsApp, enabling users to experience true broadband-like service.

The technology would also improve network reliability in extreme weather conditions gaining significant advantage over conventional solutions allowing Telenor customers to experience uninterrupted data services. "Latency, or the speed at which communications take place, was the decisive parameter for the networks of the future," said Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Technology Officer and Deputy CEO, Telenor Pakistan.

"With customer-centricity being at the core of our operations at Telenor, we have been taking bold steps to boost data speeds and help Pakistanis embark on a digital future that we envision," he said.

He said with better connectivity, doors to new possibilities would open for millions of Pakistanis and the country would witness empowerment on both macro and micro levels.

Working with leading fiber infrastructure partners, FTTT was the latest development in Telenor's measures for technological innovation and was a hallmark achievement in the company's journey towards a Digital Pakistan, he added.

He said that Telenor Pakistan has been a major player in the introduction of new and innovative solutions for its discerning customers.

The company has always been a frontrunner in the growth of technology and innovation, introducing the country's first Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and 4.5G networks, and having a diverse portfolio of digital services and products.

With FTTT, Telenor was geared to bring Pakistan into a new era of technological innovation by enabling its customers to fully reap the benefits of flawless communication, he added.