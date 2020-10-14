UrduPoint.com
Telenor Group Delegation Calls On IT Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:16 PM

Delegation of Telenor Group called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ):Delegation of Telenor Group called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

The Minister welcomed the delegation in his office and matters related to IT and Telecom, and digitalization were discussed during the meeting, said a press release here.

Telenor Group EVP-Head of Asia Jargen C. Arentz Rostrup and SVP-Head of External Relations Hakon Bruaset joined the meeting through video link.

The Telenor team discussed about challenges and issues faced by Telecom industry.

The Minister said that Ministry of IT is taking steps to bridge digital divide between urban and far-flung areas of the country. He said that Telenor should expand its services in the country.

He said that information and communication technology is vital for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said that all the issues of Telecom operators will be resolved and the efforts are underway in this regard.

The Federal Minister also appreciated Telenor role for providing its services.

