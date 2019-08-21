Telenor Pakistan launches online portal 'Disability Job Center' for PWDs

Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan and Special Talent Exchange Program (SREP) Tuesday launched an online portal; 'Disability Job Center' for the differently-abled

The portal has been launched at the graduating ceremony of 20 trainees under "Open Mind Pakistan" program by Telenor Pakistan with the aim to provide a one-stop site for adjoining job searchers (differently-abled) as well as job posters, said a press release.

The 'Open Mind Pakistan' 2019 edition kicked off in January 2019 where 20 candidates were shortlisted for the program after fair and impartial testing. To further empower this initiative, Telenor Pakistan, in collaboration with Unilever Pakistan and Special Talented Exchange Program (STEP) has designed and launched the new job portal which solidifies career sustainability for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and aid in their job-hunting excursions.

The portal is first of its kind in Pakistan and the elementary aspect of this initiative enables a large network of potential employers to post selective jobs for special citizens.

Other key features include; job opportunities, information regarding rights and services, database of beneficiaries and providers, skills development and training, entrepreneurship, and micro-financing.

Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan and Head of Telenor Emerging Asia Cluster said, "This is one of the many powerful ways how innovatively Telenor Pakistan is pursuing its mission of empowering the Pakistani society and mainstreaming the marginalized segments of its population.

I congratulate the graduates of the 6th batch of Open Mind Pakistan and with the launch of the Disability Job Portal; I look forward to see increased employment opportunities for the differently-abled", he added.

Executive Director, STEP, Mr. Atif Sheikh said, "By following the example we set today, the corporate sector, through continued collaboration with disabled people's organisations can impactfully contribute towards an inclusive society. These initiatives can be further scaled up through policy making at the government level." In continuation of OMP, Disability Job Center portal will establish awareness and help the differently-abled to identify their skills and apply them to benefit the corporate world as well as their own livelihood.

This would also create a level-playing field for all and aid the professional progression of individuals based on merit, and not on physical abilities/disabilities.

Being an equal opportunity employer, Telenor Pakistan has focused on empowering the society by building strategic partnerships, raising awareness through advocacy and trainings and volunteerism.

With a subscriber base of over 44 Million, Telenor Group is the second largest mobile operator in Pakistan. Telenor launched its operations in Pakistan in 2005 and has a workforce of over 1,600 employees.