Telephone Penetration: Fixed Subscribers Reach 3 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The total number of fixed telephone subscribers has reached 3 million, representing a fixed teledensity of 1.10%, according to data of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The PTA data also highlighted that by the end of September 2024, the number of cellular subscribers in the country had climbed to 193 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.
40%.
Mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.96%, while overall broadband subscribers reached 142 million, reflecting a broadband penetration rate of 58.44%.
Recent Stories
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenge ..
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court
Salman Ali Agha replaces Mohammad Rizwan in final T20I match against Australia t ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI candidate Zaheer Khokhar wasting Election Tribunal's time by seeking adjournments: Tarar1 minute ago
-
ANP senior leader Haji Adeel remembered on 8th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Climate scientist blames emission of volatile organic compounds for smog2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan installs first EC Flux Towers in RYK to tackle water security challenges7 minutes ago
-
Body of a boy found21 minutes ago
-
Anti-state activities will not be tolerated: Asma Naz22 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 13 suspects with 37 kg drugs32 minutes ago
-
'IDEAS 2024 Defence exhibition to start tomorrow in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Hajj 2025: Banks to start receiving applications from today2 hours ago
-
Sudden hike in LPG prices hits Hazara region amid cold wave2 hours ago
-
Hasan Nawaz declared bankrupt by London High Court2 hours ago
-
Sardar Nadir advises PTI supporters to beware of exploitation2 hours ago