Telephone Penetration: Fixed Subscribers Reach 3 Mln
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The total number of fixed telephone subscribers has reached three million, representing a fixed teledensity of 1.10%, according to data of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
The PTA data also highlighted that by the end of September 2024, the number of cellular subscribers in the country had climbed to 193 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.
40%.
Mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.96%, while overall broadband subscribers reached 142 million, reflecting a broadband penetration rate of 58.44%.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Food authority recovers substandard gur, harmful food color3 seconds ago
-
Two criminal gangs busted5 seconds ago
-
Child wellness day marked in Ghotki8 seconds ago
-
ISSI’s annual flagship event next week to focus on “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”13 seconds ago
-
5.2 magnitude quake shakes districts of KP10 minutes ago
-
Community training room opens at rescue station10 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Department, university join hands for ‘Grow More Wheat’ campaign11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner visits service delivery center20 minutes ago
-
DC reviews facilities in Service Delivery Center20 minutes ago
-
Women Stage protest over lack of hygienic drinking water in IIOJK30 minutes ago
-
Efforts of Overseas Business Forum UK to promote Pakistani products commendable: Governor Kundi41 minutes ago
-
Principal arrested for assaulting student41 minutes ago