Telephone penetration: fixed subscribers reach 3 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The total number of fixed telephone subscribers has reached three million, representing a fixed teledensity of 1.10%, according to data of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA data also highlighted that by the end of September 2024, the number of cellular subscribers in the country had climbed to 193 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.

40%.

Mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 139 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 56.96%, while overall broadband subscribers reached 142 million, reflecting a broadband penetration rate of 58.44%.