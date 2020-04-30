UrduPoint.com
'Teleschool' Channel A Revolutionary Step Towards Online Education

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:03 PM

The government's landmark initiative 'Teleschool' channel is being cheered across the people of all walks of life including educationists, civil society, academicians and students of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

Talking to APP on Thursday, they termed it a revolutionary step towards online education, which was now the future of world amid the situation created due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to APP on Thursday, they termed it a revolutionary step towards online education, which was now the future of world amid the situation created due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

Teleschool, a dedicated channel for online education of school and intermediate level classes, was termed as a major facility for the students at their doorsteps, they added.

They said the objective of the project was to mitigate loss, faced by students, from kindergarten (KG) class to intermediate, due to closure of schools till May 31, across the country.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and his enterprising team had come forward with the much needed initiative in this crucial time especially for students," Irshad Begum, a government school teacher said while lauding the project.

"I was really worried how to compensate for the loss, caused to my students once they resumed their studies after a significantly long break with every chance to have forgotten what they were taught," she said mentioning that she was equally concerned about her three Primary school going grand children.

Shahnaz Riaz, mother of a 16-year-old student of tenth class said previously there was no provision to ensure that disruption, caused at the expense of thousands of school and college going students could be addressed.

"We knew about online classes but had no resources to arrange the same for our children, however, now with the dedicated channel I am confident that loss would be mitigated," she said.

It was equally a major relief for most of the mothers, according to them, could now keep their children engaged in constructive activities and ensure that they may no more remain emotionally disturbed due to a major change in their routine life.

Atif Idrees said COVID-19 was a global pandemic that had its impact on each and every sphere of human life and it needed management at micro levels that had been duly recognized by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

An educationists Ali Ahmad said if the initiative carried on with prudence, it would help to cater millions of out of school children, including those belonging to remote areas.

People from different walks of life were unanimous in their opinion that the national broadcast education channel needed to be adequately promoted and projected so as to raise public awareness about it and also to sensitize its relevance for the future of their children and also for those interested in adult education.

It is worth mentioning here that Teleschool tv channel, was a joint project of ptv and Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

It is a key initiative of Federal government to provide quality education to millions of students at homes in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

