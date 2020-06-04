Teleschool initiative becomes top-trend among children

The Federal Government's landmark initiative of Teleschools, has emerged as top-trend among the children who are watching educational transmission across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government's landmark initiative of Teleschools, has emerged as top-trend among the children who are watching educational transmission across the country.

Teleschools' estimated daily viewership has been assessed from 1.5 million to 2 million children of 5-to-15 years age bracket.

A survey by the Gallup Pakistan on Teleschool initiative, indicated that the estimated weekly viewership is around 6 million children from 5-to-5 years age bracket, who have been directly benefiting from the initiative.

It said the highest net promoter score for Teleschool Initiative had been observed +70 in KP and the lowest +6 in Balochistan. It further informed that +42 had been estimated in Sindh and +37 in Punjab.

Promoters of the Teleschool Initiative outweighed detractors, but nearly 10 percent passive viewers pose a threat, it said.

Gallup also estimated that 3 in 5 respondents (59%) are aware that the Teleschool transmission can be streamed online. Respondents from Sindh are least aware of this, it added. However, 7 in 10 viewers believe that the children watching the Teleschool transmission need adult supervision to gain benefit from the content.

Fairly Uniform level of satisfaction for Teleschool reported by viewers of all classes content exception being Grade 9, 6 and 4 (where satisfaction is lower but still 2 in 3 are satisfied).

The survey revealed that rural respondents are more satisfied with the transmission of Teleschool than urban respondents. Around 15 percent viewers from Punjab are dissatisfied.

Nearly 9 in 10 viewers of the transmission (86%) hold a favorable opinion of the Teleschool transmission while13 percent are dissatisfied.

A majority of viewers of Teleschool are satisfied with all aspects of the transmission. The highest 87 percent satisfaction was reported with sound quality.

However, some 23 percent dissatisfaction with educational content is reported which requires attention.

It was informed in the survey that Teleschool transmission for Grade III, Grade I and Grade V is most watched.

The majority respondents who claim to have seen Teleschool, watched the transmission in the past 7 days.

Gallup estimated that around 7-8 million children in the 5 to 15 year age bracket have already been introduced to Teleschool.

According to survey, there are approximately 21 million households who have a child in the 5 to 15 age group.

While Teleschool has viewership in 4 million households within a short span of time. It also stated that 1 in 5 households with a child in the 5-15 year age bracket are already watching Teleschool.

Nearly 1 in 3 Pakistanis (31%) claim that they or their children have seen the Teleschool transmission. Highest proportion of respondents from Punjab (42%) claim the same.

Television is the main source of information on Teleschool transmission for majority Pakistanis (67%), followed by 36 percent who mentioned social media.

Around 32 Million Pakistani Adults/Parents say they are aware of the Teleschool Initiative launched by the Ministry of Federal education and Pakistan Television(ptv).

According to Gallup Pakistan, the rapid assessment of the Teleschool initiative, nearly 2 in 5 Pakistanis (42%) claim to know about the Teleschool initiative. Significantly higher awareness of around 70 percent was reported among respondents from KP.

Commenting on the survey, sources of Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) said "We are very grateful to Gallup Pakistan team for conducting an initial rapid assessment of the teleschool initiative." The results for initial timelines are extremely encouraging and providecrucial information for improving all aspects of the operation, they told APPon Thursday.