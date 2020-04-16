UrduPoint.com
Teleschool TV Channel, A Key Initiative Of Govt To Provide Education To Students At Homes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:08 PM

Teleschool TV channel, a joint project of PTV and Ministry of Education, is a key initiative of federal government to provide quality education to millions of students at homes in the wake of coronavirus crisis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Teleschool tv channel, a joint project of ptv and Ministry of Education, is a key initiative of Federal government to provide quality education to millions of students at homes in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

Teleschool channel, which was recently launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan has received widespread admiration from people of all walks of life including educationists, civil society, academicians, students and parents and termed it a landmark step forward to save time of million of students from Karachi to Khyber, who were staying at homes because closure of their schools and colleges due to coronavirus pandemic.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Islamia College Peshawar University, Professor Dr Naushad Khan welcomed Teleschool channel initiative of the federal government and termed it a step forward to provide quality education to students at their homes.

He said students from class 1 to 12 would be largely benefited besides would save their time from being waste due to coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Naushad Khan said it would immensely help poor students in remote areas, who could not afford private tutors for education.

Professor Dr Muhamnad Naeem of the Economics Department, University of Swabi has also appreciated launching of Teleschool TV channel by the prime minister and declared it an important initiative aimed at helping million of students to get quality education while staying at homes.

He said students would get meaningful education in all subjects from the top education experts through the country's first teleschool channel, which would save their time besides help poor students to continue their studies.

The channel would be available on satellite, terrestrial and cable, which will beam programmes from 8:00am to 6:00pm everyday and deliver content for grades 1 to 12.

Professor Naeem said utilisation of mobile phones for education learning would also be helpful for education of children in these difficult times for which support of teachers, parents and family members of students would be important.

Misal Khan, a retired information officer has also welcomed the initiative of Teleschool channel in the prevailing difficult situation and termed it a positive step in right direction.

He said it would benefit thousands of street children in the country besides spread rays of knowledge in all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

