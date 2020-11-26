UrduPoint.com
Teleservices 'Umang Telehealth' To Be Developed For Drug Addicts

Teleservices 'Umang Telehealth' to be developed for drug addicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati held a virtual meeting with the CEO and Co-founder Sehat Kahani/Network of E-Health Clinics Dr. Sara Saeed on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Federal minister gave an approval to develop Teleservices for drug addicts titled as "Umang Telehealth". This is an initiative to provide free of cost, confidential and easily accessible service to the drug addicts through mobile.

The Hotline will connect the caller to the mental health experts at doorstep.

Azam Swati said that there are 85 million mobile users in Pakistan, most of them are youth, who will be able to get help in the case of drug abuse.

"Not all the universities have the required resources to deal with this menace of illicit drug abuse. This Helpline will help to protect youth from this menace and put us on the path of developing a healthy and prosperous society," he said.

The help line will be launched soon. There will be no waiting time and caller will be connected in less than a minute with the doctor.

The mobile application users will choose a doctor of their choice and will be connected for video consultation.

In case of emergency, the call will be routed to the hospital in the vicinity. Helpline service will be encrypted and available 24/7.

