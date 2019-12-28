Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli has congratulated Chairman Businessmen Panel and the newly elected President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman BMP Mian Zahid Hussain and others on the impressive victory of the Panel in FPCCI's elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli has congratulated Chairman Businessmen Panel and the newly elected President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman BMP Mian Zahid Hussain and others on the impressive victory of the Panel in FPCCI's elections.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Siraj Teli said that as BMP, under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, has been struggling really hard since many years and this year they succeeded in overthrowing almost all their opponents, the business & industrial community hopes that the newly elected leadership at FPCCI would take practical steps to improve FPCCI's functioning and make it a vibrant platform.

Siraj Teli stressed that FPCCI, as a national institution will have to focus on getting the national issues resolved while the newly elected leadership must fulfill their commitments made to the business community during the election campaign.