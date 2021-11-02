UrduPoint.com

'Telling Truth With Responsibility Is Journalism,' Says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said journalism was about telling the truth with responsibly.

In a tweet he thanked mainstream media on behalf of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for showing responsibility during the recent crisis.

"If media does not show responsibility in such crises, the problems of governments may increase", Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said.

