UrduPoint.com

Telling Truth With Responsibility Is Journalism : Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:20 AM

Telling truth with responsibility is journalism : Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said journalism was about telling the truth with responsibility.

In a tweet he thanked mainstream media on behalf of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for showing responsibility during the recent crisis.

"If media does not show responsibility in such crises, the problems of governments may increase", Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said.

Related Topics

May Media

Recent Stories

PM will soon announce a massive package to mitigat ..

PM will soon announce a massive package to mitigate impact of inflation

3 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million

37 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudabl ..

UAE Press: Mohamed’s move on frontliners laudable

52 minutes ago
 Asia Pacific Group endorses UAE’s bid to host CO ..

Asia Pacific Group endorses UAE’s bid to host COP28 in 2023

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd November 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.