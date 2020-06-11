Telly of corona patients rises to 3,000 in Faisalabad

Telly of corona patients has risen up to 3,000, including 230 doctors, in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Telly of corona patients has risen up to 3,000, including 230 doctors, in the district.

A spokesman for the health department said the government was taking precautionary measures yet people were not adopting preventive measures. Due to which, corona cases have increased and 81 deaths had so far been reported in the district.

He said that 19,085 tests of corona suspects were conducted up till now out of which 3,000 patients were declared corona positive.

A focal person for corona in Faisalabad, Dr Ata Munim, said that more than 500 corona patients recovered so far in Faisalabad while lab reports of 500 patients were still under process.

The health spokesman said that 90 patients were under treatment in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad which was fully reserved for corona patients.

He said that coronavirus was confirmed in 61 patients in this hospital while 29 were suspects in this hospital where five patients were on ventilators.

Responding to a question, he said that more than 230 doctors were also corona affected in additionto 60 nurses and other paramedics.