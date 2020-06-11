UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telly Of Corona Patients Rises To 3,000 In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:55 AM

Telly of corona patients rises to 3,000 in Faisalabad

Telly of corona patients has risen up to 3,000, including 230 doctors, in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Telly of corona patients has risen up to 3,000, including 230 doctors, in the district.

A spokesman for the health department said the government was taking precautionary measures yet people were not adopting preventive measures. Due to which, corona cases have increased and 81 deaths had so far been reported in the district.

He said that 19,085 tests of corona suspects were conducted up till now out of which 3,000 patients were declared corona positive.

A focal person for corona in Faisalabad, Dr Ata Munim, said that more than 500 corona patients recovered so far in Faisalabad while lab reports of 500 patients were still under process.

The health spokesman said that 90 patients were under treatment in General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad which was fully reserved for corona patients.

He said that coronavirus was confirmed in 61 patients in this hospital while 29 were suspects in this hospital where five patients were on ventilators.

Responding to a question, he said that more than 230 doctors were also corona affected in additionto 60 nurses and other paramedics.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

16 minutes ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

16 minutes ago

UN Chief Regrets N. Korea's Decision to Cut Commun ..

6 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of motorcycle thieves, recovers ..

6 minutes ago

Food officials visit bazaars in Kohat

6 minutes ago

More than 8,000 liters of adulterated milk destroy ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.