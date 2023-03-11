- Home
Temperature Above Than Normal Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted dry weather with temperatures above than normal in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, high temperature is likely to prevail in the province.
