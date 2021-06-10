UrduPoint.com
Temperature In Notthern Sindh Remains High

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 11:06 PM

Temperature in notthern Sindh remains high

People of northern Sindh have been advised to remain indoors and not leave their homes for any unnecessary reason due to high temperature

The local Meteorological department forecast that the temperature in Sukkur will to go up to 50 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The temperature in Sukkur and Khairpur remained high Thursday as recorded a temperature of 49.7 degrees Celsius in noon.

