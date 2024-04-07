Temperature Increases In Provincial Metropolis
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The weather in the city remained dry on Sunday, while the temperature increased due to the hot sun.
According to the Department of Meteorology, the temperature was recorded 24 degrees Celsius, while there is a possibility of it going up to a maximum of 34 degrees, while the humidity ratio in the air was 46 percent.
According to the Meteorological Department there is no possibility of rain during the next 24 hours while the chances of spell of rains are likely to entering the Lahore city from April 14.
On the other hand, in the ranking of global air pollution, Lahore has reached third place, and the total rate of air quality index in the city has been recorded as 186.
According to the air quality index, Fida Hussain House 288, Thokar Niaz Baig 267, Johar Town 235, Kot Lakhpat 225, Phase 8-DHA were recorded at 253.
The weather will remain warm in different cities of the country, while rain with strong winds and thunderstorms has been predicted at a few places in Kashmir.
The report further states that the weather will remain dry and partly cloudy in Gilgit-Baltistan, while there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers at few places in Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 dead, 1587 injured in 1430 RTCs in Punjab8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif8 minutes ago
-
Minister detects illegal sand and stone mining in DG Khan8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against hoarders continues across country8 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK18 minutes ago
-
Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole28 minutes ago
-
Norway Removes Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List28 minutes ago
-
Studies show strawberries potential in kidney health38 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police continues operation for smooth traffic flow38 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector Tragedy on 12th anniversary58 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr58 minutes ago
-
DC Murree for taking strict action against transporters indulge in overcharging58 minutes ago