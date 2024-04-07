Open Menu

Temperature Increases In Provincial Metropolis

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The weather in the city remained dry on Sunday, while the temperature increased due to the hot sun.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the temperature was recorded 24 degrees Celsius, while there is a possibility of it going up to a maximum of 34 degrees, while the humidity ratio in the air was 46 percent.

According to the Meteorological Department there is no possibility of rain during the next 24 hours while the chances of spell of rains are likely to entering the Lahore city from April 14.

On the other hand, in the ranking of global air pollution, Lahore has reached third place, and the total rate of air quality index in the city has been recorded as 186.

According to the air quality index, Fida Hussain House 288, Thokar Niaz Baig 267, Johar Town 235, Kot Lakhpat 225, Phase 8-DHA were recorded at 253.

The weather will remain warm in different cities of the country, while rain with strong winds and thunderstorms has been predicted at a few places in Kashmir.

The report further states that the weather will remain dry and partly cloudy in Gilgit-Baltistan, while there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thundershowers at few places in Kashmir.

