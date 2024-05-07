Temperature Jumps To 43 C In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have been experiencing very hot weather as mercury jumped to 43 centigrade.
The local Met Office has forecast dry and hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest temperature of 43 centigrade and the lowest 28 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
