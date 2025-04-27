Temperature jumps to 43C in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Bahawalpur experienced very hot weather on Sunday as temperature jumped to 43 degree centigrade.

On Sunday, highest maximum temperature was recorded at 43 centigrade and the lowest minimum at 27 centigrade in Bahawalpur region.

Very hot weather forced people to live indoors while traffic was thin on roads.

The local Met Office has forecast dry and hot weather for Bahawalpur region for next 24 hours. The sale of ice and cold drinks is on rise in the city while people have also switched on their air-conditioners and air-coolers.