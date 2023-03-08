UrduPoint.com

Temperature Likely To Touch 33°C This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The maximum temperature in the provincial capital reached at 30 degree Celsius on Wednesday and likely to touch 33 till the end of this weekend, marking above normal as compared to yesteryears.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded 14 degree Celsius last day, the sky will remain clear for the next four days and maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33 and 18 respectively while it is expected that the temperature will remain in above normal range for the next 15 days.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city during next 24 hours, said in a daily weather report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather

Recent Stories

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

21 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

21 minutes ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

41 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

51 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

51 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.