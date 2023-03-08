(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The maximum temperature in the provincial capital reached at 30 degree Celsius on Wednesday and likely to touch 33 till the end of this weekend, marking above normal as compared to yesteryears.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was recorded 14 degree Celsius last day, the sky will remain clear for the next four days and maximum temperature is likely to remain between 33 and 18 respectively while it is expected that the temperature will remain in above normal range for the next 15 days.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city during next 24 hours, said in a daily weather report.